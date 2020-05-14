39 minutes ago

The La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) Sanitation Task Force on Tuesday dawn arrested four people for dumping refuse along the Madina- Aburi Highway.

They are; Joyce Stephen, 38, Elizabeth Tetteh, 55, Isaac Azawornu, 22, and Emmanuel Kpesese 34.

The culprits were arrested between the Ritz Junction and Madina Redco areas during the exercise.

Speaking to GNA, Mr Joseph Quacoe, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer of LaNMMA, said these persons were arrested for dumping refuse at unauthorized areas and would be processed for the sanitation courts.

Mr Quacoe said the Assembly has a contract with Zoomlion under the sanitation improvement package where the shoulders and corridors of the roads are swept and the refuse collected every morning under the supervision of the Sanitation Unit of the Assembly.

He said each time the area is cleared of refuse, you will find people collecting refuse from traders to dump at the areas where the refuse has just been cleared.

Mr Quacoe said over the years, this has compounded their efforts and often contributes to various public health hazards.

Several warnings and public announcements have been made in that regard, he said, but the practice has continued unabatedly, hence the current measures for the culprits to face the sanitation court.