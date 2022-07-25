57 minutes ago

Four European sides are on the hunt for Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku.

Sevilla FC, Rennes, Nice and Trabzonspor are reportedly all jostling for the signature of the Ghanaian center back.

Alexander Djiku's move to the German side TSG Hoffenheim fell through after disagreements with the agent's fees.

The defender arrived in Germany on Wednesday, where he passed his medical examinations after TSG Hoffenheim agreed on personal terms with the defender.

But the entourage of Strasbourg’s 27-year-old Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku have responded to reports that they contributed to the collapse of their player’s proposed move to German club Hoffenheim last week.

The Bundesliga side had agreed to a €6m transfer fee, with the player having even undergone his medical.

However, his agent, also his brother, reportedly intervened and asked for his fee to be raised, which saw the German club pull out.

However, the player’s agents say they received an ultimatum to accept a new offer including a lower commission of 7%, down from the 10% expected, while their player failed to receive a written proposal from the German club after a verbal agreement was reached on Thursday morning.

His agents, as a result, “felt under pressure” to agree before Hoffenheim pulled out of the deal.

With Strasbourg agreeing to sell the Ghanaian defender this transfer window, Djiku, who has a year left on his deal, will now have to find another destination.