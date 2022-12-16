1 hour ago

Four Coaches who oversaw exceptional results in the month of November 2022 have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the month award. They include Nana Adarkwa, Tamimu Adam, Edna Quagraine, Amadou Imoro.

Joe Nana Adarkwa

Joe Nana Adarkwa began the month with an emphatic 4:0 victory over Pearlpia Ladies, a 6-2 thumping of Candy Soccer Academy before annihilating Tamale Super Ladies 4-0 to wrap up what was a great month. The team thus went through the month unbeaten while they maintained their place at the top of the Northern Zone League.

Tamimu Adam

Tamimu Adam's Pearlpia Ladies side started November with a 4:0 defeat to Ampem Darkoa Ladies and also recorded a 3:0 victory against Tamale Super Ladies and a 3:1 win over Supreme Ladies. The team kept the pressure on leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies – as they shared the same points (16) lying in second place in the Northern league table.

Edna Quagraine

Edna Quagraine’s side, Thunder Queens were unbeaten in November, winning one game and recording two draws which include a 2:2 victory over Soccer Intellectuals, a 1:1 draw with LadyStrikers and another 1:1 draw with Faith Ladies. They are 5th in the Southern Zone League table with 10 points.

Amadu Imoro

Imoro's Prisons Ladies side started November with a 0:0 draw against Ashtown Ladies and recorded another 0:0 draw against Northern Ladies. There was a thrilling contest that saw them beat Candy Soccer Academy 4-1 at home. The ‘Service Ladies’ are with a total of 13 points and sit in 3rd place in the League table.

Winner of the coach of the Month for November will take home a 43inch NASCO Television set and an additional cash prize from title sponsors Malta Guinness.