1 hour ago

Four Coaches have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the month of April award.

Yussif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies is on the list after guiding his side to three wins and one draw in the month of April.

Basirudeen Sumani of Northern Ladies made the shortlist after leading his side to the third spot in the Northern Zone. He guided his side to two wins, one draw and one defeat.

Douglas Adomako of Dreamz Ladies finished the season on a high after finishing behind Ampem Darkoa in the Northern Zone. He won three games and lost one in the month of April.

Joseph Akeem Anyagre of Army Ladies completes the list after managing his side to 3 wins and one loss in four games including the final match against Police Ladies.

The winner is expected to receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.