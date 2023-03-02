2 hours ago

Four Coaches in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the month for February award. They include Joseph Akeem Anyagre (Army Ladies), Freeman Amponsah (Berry Ladies), Antwi Darkwah (Supreme Ladies) and Basirudeen Sumani (Northern Ladies). The four coaches played through the month of February without defeat and guided their sides to good spots in the respective Zones.

Their statistics are attached below:

Joseph Akeem Anyagre - Army Ladies

It’s been another stellar month for Army Ladies gaffer, Joseph Akeem Anyagre whose side claimed twelve points from four matches in the month of February. Three of their victories came against rivals, Thunder Queens, Lady Strikers, and Hasaacas Ladies as they finished February with a thrilling 2-0 win over Thunder Queens to keep hold of the top spot in the Southern Zone.

Freeman Amponsah - Berry Ladies

Coach Freeman Amponsah oversaw an unbeaten four-match run for Berry Ladies in February. His side shook off their earlier struggles with an improved performance highlighted by three wins and one draw in February. Berry Ladies have moved out of the relation as they occupy the fifth spot in the Southern Zone table with 17 points – 7 points behind leaders Army Ladies who are on 24 points.

Antwi Darkwah - Supreme Ladies Coach Antwi Darkwah had Supreme Ladies ticking in the month of February. His team won twice, drew twice and lost none in the month under review. The performance ensured that the team picks up a respectable position in the Northern Zone table.

Basirudeen Sumani - Northern Ladies

Northern Ladies enjoyed a successful month under the guidance of Sumani Bashirudeen, who picks his first shortlist in the history of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. Northern Ladies were unbeaten in four matches - two wins and two draws. Notable among them were victories over champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and arch rivals, Pearlpia Ladies in Tamale.