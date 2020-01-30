2 hours ago

Four Ghanaian football officials have been handed international assignments in this weekend’s CAF Club competitions matches and other CAF events.

Club Licensing Manager Emmanuel Dasoberi will attend a CAF Stadium Inspection Workshop on Saturday February 1 at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation National Technical Center in Rabat.

Mr. Mark Addo has also been named as General Coordinator for the CAF Confederation Cup match between Enugu Rangers and Al Masry scheduled for February 2, 2020 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Mr. Julius Ben Emunah will be the Security Officer for the Confederation Cup match between San Pedro and Enyimba in Cote D’Ivoire on February 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, Executive Council member George Amoako will represent the GFA at a Seminar on the Development of Infrastructure in Africa which will be attended by FIFA president Infantino and Officials from all African Federations.

The Seminar on the Development of Infrastructure in Africa will also be held in Morocco on February 2, 2020.