1 hour ago

In a thrilling encounter in the Ghana Premier League week 17 clash, Prince Kwabena Owusu showcased an outstanding performance, guiding Bibiani Goldstars to a 4-2 victory over Legon Cities.

The match took place at Duns Park on Saturday afternoon.

Goldstars' home advantage proved significant as they secured the win, ending Legon Cities' four-game winning streak in the Ghanaian top-flight. Striker Prince Owusu stole the show with a remarkable first-half hat-trick.

Owusu opened the scoring in the 12th minute, setting the tone for his stellar performance.

He continued to dominate, adding his second and third goals in the 29th and 39th minutes, respectively.

Despite Kwabena Boateng pulling one back for Legon Cities before halftime, Goldstars went into the break with a comfortable lead.

In the second half, Prince Owusu wasn't done, securing his fourth goal of the match in the 78th minute.

Although Kwabena Boateng managed to reduce the deficit with his second goal one minute before full time, it wasn't enough to change the course of the game.

The comprehensive victory lifted Goldstars to the 11th position in the league standings with 18 points, while Legon Cities maintained the 8th spot with 24 points.

Prince Kwabena Owusu's exceptional performance undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Goldstars' success in the Ghana Premier League.