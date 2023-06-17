2 hours ago

Four outstanding shot stoppers have been nominated for the Goalkeeper of the month award for May/June, 2023.

Champions, Medeama SC’ goalkeeper Felix Kyei has been nominated alongside Solomon Agbasi of Dreams FC, Benjamain Asare of Great Olympics and Abdul Ganiu Mohammed of Karela United.

Bawa Lord Mantey of Dreams FC won the first award in September with Samartex shot stopper, Lawrence Ansah winning in November and January. Tamale City goalkeeper, Cisse Tijani won in February with Medeama SC goalkeeper winning the award in March and William Essu of Legon Cities winning the award in April.

The award scheme was introduced by the Ghana Football Association in collaboration with the National Ex Goalkeepers Union to recognize and encourage shot stoppers in the betPawa Premier League.