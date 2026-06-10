Four nurses of Amegashi Herbal clinic arrested for allegedly siphoning GH¢5 Million from the clinic [VIDEO]

Popular Ghanaian herbal doctor Dr. Amegashi has triggered the arrest of four members of his nursing staff after uncovering an alleged scheme that saw clinic funds totalling approximately GH¢5 million quietly redirected into their personal accounts over an undisclosed period.

Kasoa Police confirmed the arrest of the four nursing staff of the Amegashi Herbal Clinic following a complaint lodged by the clinic’s founder, who said he stumbled upon the fraud after noticing irregularities in the facility’s financial records.

According to Dr. Amegashi, the scheme was neither sophisticated nor subtle once discovered — the staff had simply created a parallel register separate from the clinic’s official records, using it to log certain patient payments that never made it into the formal accounting system.

The money collected through this shadow register was instead pocketed by the accused.

The scale of the alleged theft — running into millions of cedis — points to a scheme that had been in operation for a considerable length of time before being detected, raising questions about the oversight systems in place at the facility.

The four arrested staff members are currently in police custody as investigations into the full extent of the financial diversion get underway. Further details on the charges to be preferred against them and the timeline of their court appearance are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

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