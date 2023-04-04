Four players have been nominated for the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League NASCO player of the month for March.

The list includes Jane Ayieyam of Police Ladies who scored three goals in three matches and won one player of the match award.

Soccer Intellectuals forward Jennifer Mensah Agyei is also nominated after scoring three goals picking up one player of the match award.

Former Black Maidens captain Georgina Ayisha Aoyem who plays for Pearl Pia Ladies featured in all three matches played in the month of March, scored three goals and picked up two player of the match awards.

The final nominee is Northern Ladies forward Faiza Seidu who scored three goals and won one player of the match award from three games.

The winner of the NASCO Player of the Month for March award will be named on Friday on GFA News.

The winner will receive a 32-inch NASCO Television set from our partners Electroland Ghana.