2 hours ago

Four players have been nominated for the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League NASCO player of the month for April. They include, Gladys Amfobea of Ladystrikers - scored 5 goals and won one player of the match award.

Victoria Salifu of Berry Ladies – scored four goals and won one player of the match award.

Fabulous Ladies’ Princess Owusu scored six goals, won one player of the match award in April and Helen Obeng of Prisons Ladies is on the list for her impressive performance in the month. She scored six goals and won two player of the match awards.

The winner of the NASCO Player of the month for April will be announced on Friday with the winner set to receive a 32 inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana.