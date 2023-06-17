2 hours ago

Four players have been shortlisted for the NASCO player of the month for May/June.

betPawa Premier League top scorer Abednego Tetteh is in the hat for the award alongside Nsoatreman FC forward Samuel Ofori, Medeama SC attacker Jonathan Sowah and Dreams center forward Ali Huzaf.

Abednego Tetteh played 5 games for Gold Stars in the last two months of the season with 7 goals scored and 2 NASCO player of the game awards.

Samuel Ofori also scored 6 goals in 5 games for Nsoatreman FC and won 1 NASCO player of the match award.

Jonathan Sowah scored 5 goals in 4 games with 2 NASCO player of the match awards for Medeama SC with Ali Huzaf scoring 3 in 4 games for Dreams FC with 2 NASCO player of the match awards.

The winner will receive a 43-inches NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.