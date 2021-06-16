1 hour ago

Four players of Ghanaian descent have been named in the 2021 Golden Boy awards announced by TuttoSport organizers of the awards on Tuesday.

AZ Alkmaar's Myron Boadu, Valencia, Yunus Musah, RB Leipzig attacker Brian Brobbey, and Rennes attacker Jeremy Doku have been rewarded for their efforts for the award which is handed to the best player under the age of 21 playing in one of Europe's top leagues.

The award was established in 2003 by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, it is awarded by journalists across Europe to the brightest talent in Europe across two halves of consecutive seasons.

Historically, the Golden Boy award has acted as a stamp of guarantee over a player’s quality, with most of the past winners going on to become some of the biggest names in the sport. In recent years, the competition has only increased as we see more and more youngsters take the world by storm.

The Golden Boy award of 2020 was presented on the 14th of December with Dortmund's Bruut Erling Haaland the winner.

Below are the players with Ghanaian descent nominated:



Myron BOADU - AZ ALKMAAR - Amsterdam. January 14, 2001, Dutch-Ghanaian striker

Brian Ebenezer Adjei BROBBEY - RB Leipzig - Amsterdam. 1 February 2002 Dutch-Ghanaian striker

Jeremy DOKU - RENNES - Borgerhout. 27 May 2002 Belgian-Ghanaian striker

Yunus Dimoara MUSAH - VALENCIA - New York City. November 29, 2002, Anglo-American striker

The shortlist for the 2021 Golden Boy Award

Karim-David Edeyemi - RB Salzburg

Lucien Agoume - Inter

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolves

Marley Ake - Juventus

Faustino Anjorin - Chelsea

Adil Auchiche - Saint Etienne

Benoit Badiashile - Monac

Youssouph Badji - Club Brugge

Folar Balogun - Arsenal

Ander Barrenetxea - Real Sociedad

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Adrian Bernabe - Manchester City

Stipe Biuk - Hajduk

Myron Boadu - AZ Alzkmaar

Brian Brobbey - RB Leipzig

Armando Broja - Chelsea

Riccardo Calafiori - Rome

Edouard Camavinga - Rennes

Rayan Cherki - Lyon

Francisco Conceicao - Porto

Tanguy Coulibaly - Stuttgart

Cosimo Da Graca - Juventus

Ebrima Darboe - Rome

Charles de Ketelaere - Club Brugge

Ersin Destanoglu - Besiktas

Amad Traore Diallo - Manchester United

Jeremy Doku - Rennes

Radu Matei Dragusin - Juventus

Umaro Embalo - Benfica

Sebastiano Esposito - Inter

Daniel Soares Fabio Silva - Wolves

Nicolo Fagioli - Juventus

Alexandre Felix Correia - Juventus

Eric Garcia - Barcelona

Bryan Salvatierra Gil - Seville

Billy Gilmour - Chelsea

Matias Ramos - Benfica

Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax

Mason Greenwood - Manchester United

Miguel Gutierrez - Real Madrid

Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig

Aaron Hickey - Bologna

Adam Hlozek - Sparta Prague

Mohamed Ihattaren - PSV

Kourouma Moriba - Barcelona

Ivan Ilic - Verona

Augusto Fernandes - Sporting Lisbon

Curtis Jones - Liverpool

Odilon Kossounou - Club Brugge

Tanguy Nianzou - Bayern Munich

Takefusha Kubo - Real Madrid

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Rubin Kazan

Kang-In Lee - Valencia

Isaac Lihadji - Lille

Luis Henrique - Marseille

Daniel Maldini - Milan

Darian Males - Inter

Feliz Mambimbi - Young Boys

Filip Marchwinski - Lech Poznan

Marcos Paulo - Atletico Madrid

Antonio Marin - Dinamo Zagreb

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Aimen Moueffek - Saint Etienne

Youssoufa Moukoko - Borussia Dortmund

Yunus Musah - Valencia

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

Alexandre Mendes - Sporting Lisbon

Pedro Pedri - Barcelona

Pietro Pellegri - Monaco

Roberto Piccoli - Atalanta

Yeremi Pino - Villarreal

Nicolas Raskin - Standard Liege

Jesus Reinier - Borussia Dortmund

Devyne Rensch - Ajax

Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund

Bryan Reynolds - Rome

Rordrygo - Real Madrid

Nicolo Rovella - Juventus

Georginio Rutter - Hoffenheim

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Eddie Salcedo - Inter

William Saliba - Nice

Lazar Samardzic - RB Leipzig

Xavi Simons - PSG

Filip Stevanovic - Manchester City

Luke Thomas - Leicester City

Khephren Thuram-Ulien - Nice

Barreiros Tomas - Sporting Lisbon

Jurrien Timber - Ajax

Alex Andersson - Bayern Munich

El Bilal Toure - Stade Reims

Lassina Traore - Ajax

Anatoliy Trubin - Shakhtar Donetsk

Adrien Truffert - Rennes

Konstantinos Tzolakis - Olympiakos

Christos Tzolis - PAOK

German Valera - Atletico Madrid

Yari Verschaeren - Anderlecht

Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen

Illya Zabarnyj - Dynamo Kiev