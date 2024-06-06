1 hour ago

Following their remarkable performances for their respective teams in May, four exceptional players from the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League have been nominated for the NASCO Player of the Month award.

Ivy Osei Wusu of Dreamz Ladies has earned a nomination for her outstanding performance, scoring three goals in three matches.

Her consistent goal-scoring ability has been instrumental for her team.

Belinda Ofori from Hasaacas Ladies also made the shortlist for her impressive performance.

She netted a goal in three matches and was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title twice, showcasing her all-around contribution to her team.

Nasiima Mohammed, a key player for Northern Ladies, is also among the nominees.

She scored two goals in three games and earned an MVP award once in May, highlighting her critical role in her team's successes.

Jennifer Mensah Adjei of Soccer Intellectuals completes the list of contenders.

She scored two goals in three matches and was recognized as the MVP in one game, underscoring her impactful presence on the field.

The winner of the NASCO Player of the Month will receive a 32-inch NASCO television set, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited, the distributors of NASCO electronic brands in Ghana.

These nominations celebrate the exceptional talent and contributions of these players, reflecting the high level of competition and skill in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.