Four people got trapped in an accident involving two vehicles on the Buipe-Tamale highway in the Savannah Region.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) had to cut the vehicles to rescue the four.

Three out of the four were sent to the Buipe District Hospital while the fourth person, who was critically injured, was sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The accident involved two DAF vehicles with registration numbers BF 6161-D 503 and WR 2280-14.

Personnel from the Savanna Fire Regional Command says eye witness accounts suggest the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the driver of the DAF, which hit the rear of the other DAF with registration number BF 6161-D 503.