1 hour ago

Four Uruguay players have received suspensions after they confronted the referee at the end of their World Cup game against Ghana last month.

Fernando Muslera and Jose Maria Gimenez have received four-match bans while Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani have been suspended for one game each.

Uruguay's players had been angered after they were not awarded a penalty.

They won the game on 2 December 2-0 but were knocked out of the World Cup on goals scored.

Instead, South Korea progressed by virtue of scoring one more goal than Uruguay after they beat Portugal 2-1.

The four Uruguay players will also have to carry out football-related community service, and will pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs (£17,500).

The Uruguayan Football Association was also fined 50,000 Swiss francs (£44,000) for the behaviour of supporters and team members, Fifa said, while Uruguay will have to partially close their stadium for their next international match as hosts.

BBC