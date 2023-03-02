2 hours ago

Four players have been nominated for the NASCO player of the month for February award. The players play for Army Ladies, Faith Ladies, Fabulous Ladies and Northern Ladies in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Zenabu Mumuni - Army Ladies

A driving force at full-back, Zenabu scored four beautiful goals, provided one assist for Army Ladies in four matches and won one NASCO MVP award in the month under review.

Maafia Nyame - Faith Ladies

The Faith Ladies play-maker was in sparkling form in three matches, scoring on three occasions and winning the NASCO MVP award twice in the Month of February.

Princess Owusu - Fabulous Ladies

The Fabulous Ladies star continued her electric form with five goals in four matches. Even though her side is struggling in the Northern Zone, she has been the star of the team in recent weeks. Princess won one NASCO MVP award in February.

Faiza Seidu - Northern Ladies

The winger has starred for Northern Ladies in the month of February. Faiza scored five goals and won one NASCO MVP award in February. Her contribution led to the club’s steady rise in the Northern Zone table.