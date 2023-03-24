4 hours ago

The fourth batch of Black Satellites are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Pram at 5pm on Sunday, March 26, 2023 for a three-day observation and screening.

This forms part of the national exercise to grant equal opportunities to players to justify their inclusion in the team.

Coach Samuel Boadu has already accessed three different batches as his technical team continues to look at players to form the nucleus of the Black Satellites.

Players from this batch are to report to the Technical Centre at Prampram on Sunday, March 26, 2023.