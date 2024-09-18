1 hour ago

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier Super Cup is just around the corner, kicking off on Saturday, September 21 and wrapping up on September 29, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence in Prampram.

This exciting tournament brings together the top four clubs from the Northern and Southern Zones of the 2023/2024 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

Group A Teams:



Hasaacas Ladies



Faith Ladies



Northern Ladies



Supreme Ladies

Group B Teams:



Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Police Ladies



Dreamz Ladies



Berry Ladies

The opening fixtures promise to be thrilling, with Hasaacas Ladies facing off against Faith Ladies at 8:00 am, followed by Northern Ladies vs. Supreme Ladies at 10:00 am. Meanwhile, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will take on Dreamz Ladies, and Police Ladies will battle Berry Ladies.

This tournament serves as a precursor to the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League season, and it's shaping up to be an unforgettable event.