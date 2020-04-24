1 hour ago

FB Sports Agency, owners of Elmina Sharks striker, Benjamin Bernard Boateng has issued a stern warning to some unscrupulous persons trying to approach the player with a deal outside Ghana.

FP Sports Agency, headed by renowned FIFA Licensed Intermediary, Antoine Figali has noted with shock that some persons have gone behind trying to “steal” Benjamin Boateng with a purported European deal.

Benjamin Boateng who is signed on to FP Sports Agency, is also under contract with Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks until 2022.

His performance on the domestic scene has attracted the likes of Red Bull Salzburg of Austria and other clubs across Europe.

His performance has whetted the appetite of some persons who are trying hard to milk the hard work of the local manager and FP Sports Agency.

Figali’s FP Sports Agency which has the sole right to negotiate any form of contract for Benjamin Boateng, is calling on any persons or agency with a deal to contact the rightful owners for a round table discussion rather than cut corners.

Benjamin Boateng was in fantastic form for Sharks before the Coronavirus pandemic halted all sports activities globally.

He had scored 7 goals in 14 appearances for the Elmina based club with some breathtaking performances in the league.