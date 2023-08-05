2 hours ago

A judge at the Court of Appeal, Justice Ekow Baiden is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretence in a case where a French-based woman is accusing him of duping her of an amount of US$190,000.

According to a police report dated July 23, 2021, the complainant in the case, Bire Marie-Dominique, a Senegalese residing in France had travelled to Ghana to seek business opportunities and had sought to find an accommodation in Ghana.

“In the same year, the complainant visited Ghana periodically to find investment opportunity. She needed accommodation to finally settle in Ghana. In the search for the accommodation, she saw an Estate company called Habitat Real Estates offering apartments for sale. She got in touch with one Ahmed Meyaki who claimed to be the Managing Director of the company. The supposed Managing Director sent photographs of some of the apartments to the complainant to make a choice of the apartment she was interested to buy and she decided to buy one of the apartment. Suspect Ahmed Meyaki introduced the complainant to one Abdul Gafaru as a lawyer. The said Abdul Gafaru assured the complainant that she was safe in buying the apartment. Suspect Ahmed Meyaki also introduced the complainant to Jar Gardziella from Finland who was reported to be working with the company,” the investigative statement by the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service said.

The police said Marie-Dominique in April 2021, made a payment of US$190,000 into the bank account of Justice Ekow Baiden who was introduced to her as the owner of the property.

“In the month of April, 2021, the complainant made a total payment of US$190. 000.00 into Standard Chartered Bank account No. 940009155729 with account name Charles Edward Ekow Baiden who was described as a High Court '8' Judge and the owner of the apartment. In May, 2021, she agreed with the supposed owner of the house to take possession. However, suspect Charles Edward Ekow Baiden handed over the keys to the apartment to the complainant but he failed to sign any agreement with her. As suspect Charles Edward Ekow Baiden refused to sign the document to hand over the apartment to the complainant, she confronted Charles Edward Ekow Baiden and he told her that, the property would cost US$250,000.00. The complainant found the USS250, 000.00 to be overpriced and therefore demanded for refund of her money but the suspect failed to refund it. The Police are on the lookout for the suspects,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of ASEPA Ghana, Mensah Thompson has alleged that the complainant has had to flee Ghana after she was subjected to threats of death and a defamation suit as a result of her efforts to retrieve her money.

“When Madam Marie-Dominique, a French National living in Paris, came to Ghana to do business, she first needed a home to live, so she got one property belonging Justice Ekow Baiden a High Court Judge then now at the Appeals Court.

“Paid $190,000 dollars to the Judge, who later claim he did not have the full rights to the property and so could not transfer the property to the victim.

“The victim then requested for a refund of $190,000 paid to the judge only to be met death threats and a defamation suit chasing her out of Ghana.

“The victim now sick in Paris and afraid to return to Ghana for the fear of her life!!!

"A judge of our Courts did this to a foreigner,” the ASEPA boss added.



Source: Ghanaweb