51 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Francis Abu was given his marching orders on Monday night as his side FC Nordsjaelland defeated SønderjyskE 2-0 in the Danish Superliga on Monday night.

The away side took the lead on the stroke of half time through Oliver Villadsen in the 45th minute of the game before Simon Adingra made sure of the results in the 85th minute with the second goal.

Francis Abu was shown the red card by referee Jens Maae after a reckless lunge on Duplexe Tchamba but the referee initially showed a yellow card but upon advise from the VAR it was turned into a red card.

The incident happened very late in the game in time added on of the 90 minutes.

Compatriots Mavwell Woledzi and Sadiq Ibrahim were introduced into the game later on.

It was Francis Abu's third consecutive appearance of the season.