2 hours ago

Former technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng, has expressed his willingness to serve in the current administration if called upon.

Oti Akenteng dedicated fifteen years to the role of technical director before leaving office when Kurt Okraku assumed the presidency of the association in October 2019.

Despite the GFA currently having German trainer Bernhard Lippert in the role of technical director, Oti Akenteng remains open to contributing his expertise in any capacity required by the association.

In a recent interview with Takoradi-based WestGold Radio, the Ghanaian coach expressed his readiness to serve again.

"To be very honest, this is done everywhere, but I even don't know why I was removed from office even though I still have enough strength to work," Oti Akenteng said. He continued, "I'm not the one running the association now, but if they think I deserve to serve the association and they call, I will be glad to serve again."

Oti Akenteng's willingness to serve again reflects his dedication to Ghanaian football and his commitment to contribute his expertise to the development of the sport in the country.

Despite stepping down from his previous role, his passion for the game remains undiminished, and he stands ready to lend his experience and knowledge to support the GFA in any capacity deemed fit by the administration.