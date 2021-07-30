54 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh – Dompreh to serve on the board of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The board has Keli Gadzekpo as Chairman with Kwame Agyeman-Budu – Managing Director, Ing. Carlien Dorcas Bou-Chedid and Sam Dubik Mahama as Board Members.

The rest are Maataa Opare, Dr. Nicholas Kwabena Smart-Yeboah, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah and Francis Awua-Kyerematen Jnr.

The board has been inaugurated by the Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh started his engagements in politics as a student politician when he contested and elected as president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) whilest a student of the University of Cape Coast in 2000.

He was elected Eastern Regional Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party.

In 2012, He contested in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri NPP Parliamentary primaries after the split of the then Aburi/Nsawam Constituency against Seth Wiafe Danquah and was given the nod by delegates to represent them in the 2012 parliamentary election by obtaining 366 out of the 482 votes cast.

He proceeded to win the seat against Ben Ohene-Ayeh of the NDC.

He retained his seat in 2016 and won massively in the 2020 general elections.

The current Majority Chief Whip who is a consultant was a former chairperson for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs and a member of the Subsidiary Legislation and Roads and Transport Committees.

He noted that ECG has challenges and the President has confidence in him hence appointing him in helping to turn things around.