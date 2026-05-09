Frank Asirifi Otchere appointed new GRIDCo CEO

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has appointed Frank Asirifi Otchere as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment was announced in a letter signed by the Board Chair, Kuukua Maurice Ankrah.

The statement also confirmed the appointment of Samuel Nkansah as Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Finance and Resources.

In addition, Samuel Abdul Ibrahim, who currently serves as Director of the Project Implementation Unit, has been appointed Acting Deputy Chief Executive for Engineering and Operations.

According to the company, the new management team officially assumed office on May 8, 2026, and is expected to help strengthen electricity transmission operations in Ghana and support activities within the West African Power Pool.

GRIDCo called on its staff to cooperate fully with the newly appointed executives to enable them to effectively carry out their responsibilities and achieve the organisation’s objectives.

The appointments come at a crucial period for the company following a recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo control room, which affected electricity transmission and caused power disruptions in several parts of the country. The company says the situation has since been brought under control.

The leadership reshuffle forms part of efforts by GRIDCo to improve operational efficiency and ensure stability within the national power transmission system amid ongoing challenges in the energy sector.