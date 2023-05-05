47 minutes ago

Former Dutch national team coach Frank De Boer, has expressed his lack of surprise regarding Arsenal's interest in Ajax's midfielder Kudus Mohammed.

In a recent interview with Voetbalprimeur, De Boer stated that Kudus, along with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, would be "good acquisitions" for the Gunners.

“In any case, certainly for the width. They are both top players. They would be good acquisitions.”

“Then you really need all the players. Arsenal has had very few injuries this season, they almost always played with the same line-up. You could fill that in blindly. But that is not the case every season. If a few players drop out, then you have adequate replacements are needed if you want to compete at the top.”

De Boer, who has previously managed Ajax, understands the qualities of Kudus Mohammed and his potential impact on the Arsenal squad.

The young Ghanaian midfielder joined Ajax from FC Nordsjælland in 2020 and has since established himself as a promising talent.

De Boer also stressed the importance of having a deep squad, especially when competing in multiple competitions like the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups. He pointed out that Arsenal has been fortunate with injuries this season, but that is not always the case.

"You play 38 games in the Premier League, you enter the Champions League and you have two cup competitions. Then you really need all the players," said De Boer.

Indeed, having a strong and versatile squad is crucial for any team with ambitions of success at the highest level. With Arsenal looking to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window, it is no surprise that Kudus Mohammed is on their radar.

The 21-year-old has already shown his versatility and ability to play in multiple positions in midfield and has scored 18 goals in all competitions.

If the Ghanaian does end up joining Arsenal, he could provide the team with a much-needed injection of pace, creativity, and energy.

He has the potential to become a key player for the Gunners, who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing season.

It is clear that De Boer rates Kudus Mohammed highly and believes he would be a great addition to the Arsenal squad.

Whether the Gunners will be able to secure his signature remains to be seen, but it is clear that they are looking to add quality to their ranks ahead of next season.