1 hour ago

Manager for English Premier League side Everton, Frank Lampard is urging his side to sign Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed.

The Toffees have presented a proposal to the player's camp which has been gladly received but must now convince Ajax to let go of their midfielder.

Ajax is reluctant to lose the Ghanaian midfielder but has been on the fringes of the first team despite his fine form during pre-season.

Kudus Mohammed wants to play each week with the 2022 FIFA World Cup just some three months away and the player feels for that to happen he may have to leave Amsterdam.

Kudus Mohammed is being chased by a raft of clubs in Europe with the player keen on a move as he is not pleased with the bench role at Ajax with the World Cup drawing close.

According to reports from Holland, Ajax is not prepared to let go of the midfielder and has not yet received any official bid for the player.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

He joined the Dutch champions in the summer of 2020, from the Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for nine million euros.

The attacking midfielder had a stormy start to life at Ajax as he scored and assisted for fun, but his development stalled due to injuries.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 24 minutes in those games.

Kudus does not seem to be interested in playing a supporting role for the Amsterdammers for another year.