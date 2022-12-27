3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga has presented his former coach at Kotoko Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum with a signed Al Masry jersey.

The Cameroonian striker visited his former coach who is currently in Egypt with the Black Galaxies for a pre-CHAN training camp.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga sealed a transfer move to Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry in September 2022 for a reported transfer fee of $400,000.

He signed a three-year contract with the Egyptian Premier League side that will last until 2025.

The Cameroonian striker ended last season as the top goal scorer for Asante Kotoko as he ended the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season with 21 goals missing out on the goal king award by a goal after Ashgold's Yaw Annor beat him to it.

Mbella was linked with moves to Udinese, FC Sion, Galatasaray, and several others with Al Masry his final destination.

The 21-year-old powered Kotoko to their 25th Ghana Premier League title but missed out on the goal king award.

He joined Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season from Cameroonian side Fortuna du Mfou and has been a revelation.