1 hour ago

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe, has applauded President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to scrap fuel allowances and allocations for all political appointees, calling it a “wonderful initiative” that deserves to be enshrined in law to prevent any future reversal.

The directive, announced on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, forms part of the Mahama administration’s broader drive to cut government expenditure and instill fiscal discipline across the public sector.

Reacting to the development on Citi Prime News, Cudjoe brushed aside criticism that the move was politically motivated or populist. “Even if you save just a million cedis, it could make a meaningful impact—perhaps on social welfare or in supporting vulnerable communities,” he said.

He described the decision as a “concrete” and “long-overdue” reform that signals a shift toward more responsible governance. “This is not just symbolic,” he said.

“It’s a clear statement about resetting the tone of public service.”

Cudjoe also urged the administration to follow through with strong compliance measures and called on Parliament to codify the fuel allowance ban to prevent any future government from reinstating it.

“Let’s make sure it’s done, followed through, and permanently fixed in law,” he stressed.

President Mahama’s decision marks one of the boldest austerity steps taken by his new government, as it attempts to rebuild public trust after a contentious election cycle and rising concerns about wasteful spending in government.