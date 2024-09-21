1 hour ago

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has given his interpretation on the presidential ballot slots for the 2024 election.

He gave a brief but concise interpretation in a post on Facebook.

This comes after the Electoral Commission(EC) on Friday conducted the balloting exercise for the 13 presidential candidates cleared to contest the December 7 election.

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) picked the number one slot while its main contender, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) picked number 8.

To the NPP, the top position makes breaking the 8 agenda possible.

But the NDC believes that, the number symbolises a pivotal moment for change after what they describe as eight years of mismanagement and corruption under the ruling government.

However, it seems Mr Cudjoe shares the same opinion with both parties.

He wrote, “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia no. 1 = it’s possible. John Dramani Mahama no.8 = the breaker of the 8 🤣😜😜.”

Below is Mr Cudjoe’s post: