2 hours ago

nternet fraud is known locally as ‘sakawa’ whiles those in it are called ‘game boys’ or ‘cafe boys.’ Samson (pseudonym) is a game boy and he has disclosed that there are many popular artists and pastors with offshore accounts who are in bed with them.

According to the young man, they strike a deal with people like (artists and pastors) who have foreign bank accounts. He made the revelation on Naked Truth on SVTV Africa.

“I can mention some popular musicians who are in this game. Our clients send the money through their accounts and they take 20 percent. That is what they spend on flashy cars.

We use NGO accounts as well as churches under NGOs who are in this game with us to work. I don’t want to mention names but they are well-known pastors. Calculate 20 percent of 4 million dollars,” Samson told host DJ Nyaami.

He added that he does not see any wrong in what he does because most of such white clients are greedy even though there is spiritual backing.

“I see those people to be greedy. Because if I had gold why would I be on the internet trying to sell it.? Aren’t there people living in Ghana? I tell you I have 120 kilos of gold which is worth 10 million but I make a 5 million offer and you accept, it means you’re greedy too. That is why we are doing that to them,” he stated.

Samson also mentioned the consequences of disobeying the gods they consult.

Some die while others turn into snakes.

Kindly watch the full interview below;