1 hour ago

Frederick Acheampong, Chairman of the Black Meteors Management Committee, has provided insights into the team's training program during their ongoing pre-tournament tour in Egypt.

The National U23 team is currently stationed in Alexandria, Egypt, where they played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

This friendly match is a crucial part of their preparations for the upcoming 2023 TotalEnergies U23 African Cup of Nations, set to be held in Morocco from June 24 to July 8, 2023.

Prior to their departure for Morocco, the team will also compete against an Egyptian Club side in another friendly match on June 19.

These friendly encounters will offer valuable opportunities for the players to fine-tune their skills and strategies.

In an interview with the GFA's Media Team at the team's training base in Alexandria, Mr. Acheampong shed light on the decision to conduct their training camp in Egypt before the tournament. He also revealed several measures that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has implemented to ensure the team's success in the upcoming competition.

The choice to camp in Egypt is aimed at acclimatizing the players to the North African environment, which shares similarities with Morocco where the tournament will be held. This strategic decision allows the team to adapt to the conditions and familiarize themselves with the style of play often encountered in this region.

Furthermore, Mr. Acheampong highlighted the meticulous planning and support provided by the GFA to optimize the team's performance.

Various measures have been implemented, including the provision of top-notch training facilities, expert coaching staff, and comprehensive medical and logistical support.