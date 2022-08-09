2 hours ago

Fred Kwesi Antwi-Boadu has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission.

He takes over from Mr. Michael Arthur-Dadzie.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), Karimatu Anas, confirmed Mr Antwi-Boadu's appointment to Graphic Online on Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022.

Fisheries Commission is an agency under the MoFAD. The Commission is the implementing agency of the MoFAD.

The Commission is responsible for all monitoring, control, surveillance, evaluation, and compliance functions in all areas of fisheries development and management in Ghana, including fish health, post-harvest activities, safety, and quality assurance.