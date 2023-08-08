1 hour ago

Fred Nuamah, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency, has withdrawn from the race.

In a letter to the party’s General Secretary, Nuamah said he made the personal decision after extensive consultations with key stakeholders, without any external influence.

“I am writing to formally notify the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) about my decision to withdraw from the Ayawaso West-Wuogon NDC parliamentary primaries. This decision was personal and was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders, without any external influence,” he said in the letter dated August 7.

Nuamah, who is also a popular actor and movie producer, said he believes that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections hence the decision.

He said as a dedicated member of the party, he prioritizes the party’s unity and the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama project aimed at rescuing Ghana.

In light of his withdrawal, Nuamah has wholeheartedly endorsed and thrown his support behind his good friend, Mr. John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency.

Nuamah urged all his supporters across all levels of the party in the constituency to rally behind Dumelo and provide him with needed support.

He said together, with a renewed sense of togetherness, they can secure victory in the 2024 elections and uplift Ghana from its current state.

Nuamah concluded by extending his heartfelt gratitude to his numerous supporters at the branch, ward, and constituency levels for their unwavering support, dedication, and affection.

He said he cherishes every moment of their interactions and admires the enthusiasm of their grassroots in their pursuit of seeing the NDC and former President John Mahama reclaim political power to better the lives of the good people of Ghana.

Dumelo, who is a popular actor and TV personality, contested in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency in the last general elections.

Although the NDC has already its parliamentary primaries nationwide a few constituencies were put on hold including the Ayawaso West-Wuogon.

Source: citifmonline