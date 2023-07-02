2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President, Fred Pappoe, advocates for increased prize money in the Ghana Premier League, urging the football authorities to provide stronger financial incentives for clubs and players.

Pappoe highlighted the need for higher rewards, pointing out that the current prize money is insufficient. Last season, Medeama, the league champions, received GHC300,000, while two seasons ago, Kotoko, the winners, earned GHC250,000.

Speaking to Peace FM, Pappoe acknowledged that decisions on prize money are typically made before the start of the season.

"As you can see we all become wiser after the event I think the figure was fixed before the league started so at the time we were not complaining but now looking back and going forward for further competitions if we can up it."

"But you know it all depends on sponsorship and the way we agree to share the sponsorship money. And that one is the clubs the clubs are part of how we will do it we will use this for that and that.

"The clubs are fully in the know so if we feel it is not good we can always go back once the opportunity comes then we do better to ourselves."

However, he stressed the importance of revisiting and increasing the figures for future competitions.

The availability of sponsorship and the distribution of sponsorship funds among the clubs play a significant role in determining prize money. Pappoe emphasized that the clubs are involved in these discussions and decisions, and they have a say in how the funds are allocated.

Pappoe concluded by stating that if there is a consensus among the clubs that the current prize money is inadequate, they should collectively work towards improving the situation when the opportunity arises.

Overall, Pappoe's plea highlights the importance of recognizing the efforts and achievements of clubs and players in the Ghana Premier League by providing them with more substantial financial incentives, which can contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the league.