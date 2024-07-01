10 minutes ago

In two separate lawsuits, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Freddie Blay, and his son, Kwame Blay, have sued Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for defamatory publications made against them, falsely implicating them in the supposed theft of State property.

While Kwame Blay's suit is solely against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Freddie Blay's suit includes Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Media General, and Johnnie Hughes.

First suit

Kwame Blay, in his suit against Okudzeto Ablakwa, emphasizes that he is a distinct individual from his brother, Kwaw, and, by extension, from his business dealings.

He categorically states that he has never been involved in any capacity with the activities of Polo Beach Club or any entity affiliated with Polo Beach Club, nor does he have any interest or stake in them.

Furthermore, he asserts that he has never dealt with Loic Devos Jnr, the man currently involved in a legal dispute with one of his brother's businesses, Press Xpress.

He concludes that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's claim that he had stolen state land and was involved in a scheme to defraud Loic is entirely false and has significantly affected his business and reputation.

Kwame Blay also questions why a lawmaker, who should presumably be more informed, would attempt to publicly adjudicate a case involving two private individuals that is currently under court proceedings, in a manner that seeks to cause public disaffection for one of the parties and prematurely find his brother culpable before the court has rendered its decision.

Second lawsuit

In the second lawsuit, Freddie Blay contends that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's actions and statements were motivated by malice, given the proximity to elections, and represent a deliberate attempt to tarnish his well-earned reputation, as the information published about his sons and his family is completely false.

Freddie Blay also alleges that Media General and Johnnie Hughes have disseminated falsehoods intended to damage his hard-won reputation.

He indicates that Johnnie Hughes, seizing upon the statements made by Okudzeto, used his program, Johnnie's Bite, to malign him to such an extent that one might assume Johnnie Hughes was referencing factual information. This irresponsible act by Johnnie Hughes has, in itself, further tarnished his reputation.