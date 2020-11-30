49 minutes ago

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), 96552145, has warned his opposite number in the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, against executing some “evil plots” and “violent orchestrations” attributed to him personally (Ofosu—Ampofo) and his party, in connection with the 7 December 2020 polls”

Read Mr Blay’s full statement below:

WHY YOU SHOULD CHOOSE AKUFO-ADDO ON DECEMBER 7TH.

The national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is optimistic about securing a second 4-year mandate from the good people of Ghana in the upcoming December 7 polls. That notwithstanding, the aim of the party is to ensure a decisive victory for the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also obtain a huge majority in Parliament.

The party is, therefore, extending an invitation to the discerning middle-income and educated elite of our society, to deeply reflect on the prospects of our dear nation under the visionary leadership of H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mostly, this significant group of Ghanaian electorate, who constitute a key component of the country’s majority economic activities, are usually not too eager to vote in elections.

However, the consequences of sitting on the fence, unconcerned about casting your votes on December 7, would be a major setback for the nation.

Under the bold leadership of His Excellency the President, great successes have been chalked in Ghana’s socio-economic development over the last 47 months.

The Ghanaian economy has seen great expansion and growth in GDP over the period. The Nana Addo-led government has taken courageous steps to sanitise and restore confidence to the country’s financial sector; stabilise the cedi and exchange rates; digitise and formalise the economy; fight corruption and crime; and continue to provide numerous social interventions amidst COVID-19.

The 7th December polls will be about consolidating gains made in our national development within the last 4 years and completely transforming Ghana’s economy for the better.

The President’s hands-on experience and lessons learnt in delivering on policies such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, One Village-One Dam, Free SHS, NABCO, COVID Alleviation Programme and Community Mining Programmme, etc., represent a huge advantage for Ghana’s sustainable development. Above all, and in all objectivity, the management of the economy and implementation of these many bold policy initiatives in just 4 years, make the Nana Addo-led NPP government, the most efficient, consistent, and competent team to manage and grow this “enterprise called Ghana” for another 4 years.

Discerning Ghanaian electorate can appreciate that managing the impact of COVID-19 on the economy over the next 3 – 5 years would require more than a rusty and unsafe pair of hands. It goes beyond the rhetoric of a perceived and so-called “rescue mission” for SADA’s trapped guinea fowls in Burkina Faso.

The noisy propaganda of the opposition NDC has become that nuisance mosquito buzz around the ears of Ghanaians to distract all well-meaning citizens from the task of nation building.

It is obvious to the good people of Ghana that the opposition NDC and its presidential candidate, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, are still struggling to define a clear and simple message for their campaign.

They are largely in the realm of speculations with Mr. John Mahama indulging in comical displays of total confusion, incoherence, inconsistencies and desperation in his campaign communication.

I urge all discerning electorate to vote against the huge economic cost and stagnation a reverse transition would bring to the good people of Ghana. I also call on Ghanaians to reject John Mahama’s cheap propaganda and the lies of his allies.

Clearly, Mr. Mahama and his cronies have embarked on a promising spree campaign because they are of the wrong assumption that “Forgetful Ghanaians” vote for promises and not policies.

Let the electorate resist the temptation of falling for the NDC’s deceptions and the fake news been churned out in succession.

I use this medium to remind my colleague National Chairman of the opposition NDC, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, about our shared interest “to demonstrate to our country men and women that democratic politics is a peaceful enterprise in which with dedication and commitment, both leading political parties can make a success of it”.

Therefore, even as the NDC contests for the opportunity to be given the mandate to govern Ghana, his actions and that of the party he leads must not conform to the allegations of evil plots and violent orchestrations being attributed to his good self against the State.

Ghana is not a lawless state. Therefore, attempts by any group of individuals to usurp the responsibilities of the security services on the Election Day would be counteracted by the State's security machinery to prevent any form of chaos.

Let’s all guard jealously the steady progress we have made with our multi-party democracy in the last 28 years.

The leadership of the NPP, hereby, encourages the discerning Ghanaian electorate, particularly the middle-income and educated elites of our society, to take the trouble to go and cast their votes on December 7.

More so, when the COVID-19 pandemic and the inconvenience of observing the protocols at the voting centres could even become an excuse.

Let’s all go out in our numbers to vote for continuity and progress under a second term of an NPP-led government. The NPP’s socio-economic policies are impacting on every sector of the Ghanaian economy and improving the lives of the common people. Therefore, with the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians can be rest assured of a promising and prosperous future.

- Signed -

Freddie Blay

National Chairman

New Patriotic Party (NPP)