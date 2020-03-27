2 hours ago

Freddy King Foundation has donated over 2,000 hand sanitizers to bus terminals in the Greater Accra Region following the outbreak of the novel the coronavirus in the country.

Speaking to beneficiaries during the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Mr. Frederick Duodu said the foundation's core objective is to reach out to Ghanaians in health matters, hence the need to share the products.

Mr Duodu indicated that, since the health of the Ghanaian people is their major priority, they have decided to embark on sensitization programs to help get rid of the deadly coronavirus.

He affirmed that, as part of the sensitization program, 2,000 hand sanitizers have been shared among the people and promised to do more in bid to overcome the disease.

He revealed that the foundation has decided to disburse about 10,000 across the country.

He added that the foundation does entrepreneurship programs for the unskilled people where they give them seed money to commence their businesses.