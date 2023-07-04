3 hours ago

Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has firmly denied any association with the vacant CEO position at Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Speculation arose following the dissolution of the club's board, led by Dr. Kwame Kyei, due to the team's disappointing performance during the 2022/23 season.

During an interview on Max FM, Acheampong quickly dismissed the rumors, expressing surprise at the reports linking him to the CEO role. He refuted the claims, stating that they lacked any factual basis and were entirely untrue.

"It's not true. Do they know my friends? There's no truth about it," Acheampong stated emphatically.

With the board dissolved, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is now faced with the task of appointing new leaders who can effectively address the challenges that the previous board struggled to overcome.

There are other speculations that former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has held talks with Mahyia Palace about becoming the Kotoko coach which also currently vacant.