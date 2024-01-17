1 hour ago

Young striker Frederick Akatuk has made a return to the Ghana Premier League, signing with Legon Cities FC ahead of the second round of the season.

Despite strong interest from Legon Cities FC for a permanent deal, the agreement was settled on a loan arrangement until the end of the season, with an option to extend.

Akatuk, aged 21, gained prominence after an impressive performance with Tudu Mighty Jets, scoring 17 goals in 26 matches in zone 3 of the first division league two seasons ago.

His goal-scoring prowess attracted several offers, and he eventually joined Accra Lions, where injuries limited his playing time.

During the middle of the last season, Akatuk moved to second division side Benab FC, showcasing his talent and making a significant impact.

Now, he's set to return to top-flight football with Legon Cities FC. Akatuk has already commenced training and is determined to prepare adequately for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

His return to the Ghana Premier League adds anticipation and excitement for football enthusiasts eager to witness his performances on the field.