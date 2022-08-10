27 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has accused the club of maltreating him after recently declaring him surplus to requirements.

Hearts of Oak recently announced that the midfielder and some five of his teammates have been released by the club.

Despite announcing to the whole world that the player has been cut loose the club has still not handed the player a release letter as they still want to choose a club for him in order to get a fee.

The player in a letter posted on his Facebook page says that he has been at the club's offices several times for the letter and has begged but it has not been forthcoming.

With barely a week to the close of the transfer window, the desperate player has accused the club of trying to end his career which is only football as he is not a Hearts player any longer but they do not want him to leave by holding on to his release letter.

Below is the letter from the player:

I have served Hearts of Oak with all my heart and in sincerity. Everyone at the club especially the fans became a family. Lot of lies and negative propaganda were mounted against me but I decided to remain silent for the respect and love I have for this club but it saddens my heart and soul today, that I have had to do this. Despite being declared surplus to requirement by the club without any official letter to me and my management, I thought it was time for me to move on with my career despite the pains in my heart for the manner in which this was communicated (via social media).

Tried as I have done, the club that has declared me surplus to requirements has still refused to hand over my release letter to me to pursue other opportunities. Neither has the club terminated my agreement after weeks of this publication.

I have never spoken ill about the club on any media but I feel very helpless and sad at this moment. Currently, I’m not training with Hearts of Oak because I’m officially not part of the team, yet I have not been given my freedom to choose a club of my choice. Today hasn’t been a good day, as I virtually spent hours at the club begging for my release letter but I was told to go home and wait until the club is ready to invite me for my release.

Meanwhile, football will not wait. Opportunities will not wait and my career cannot wait.

Why am I writing this?I need to let everyone at Hearts of Oak know that the club is still in my heart after what they have done for me and I’d want our ties to be severed on very professional grounds.

The transfer window is opened and I have decided to search for new opportunities to showcase my talent as well as take care of my family. If I’m surplus to requirement at Hearts, I expect that communication to come with a release and termination letter.

Sincerely and respectfully I do not need to beg to be left to find new opportunities.

Thank you, Accra Hearts of Oak.