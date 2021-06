35 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu has made to changes to his team as they clash with Legon Cities on Thursday.

The gaffer handed a starting role to Frederick Ansah Botwe and Patrick Razak to replace Emmanuel Nettey and Isaac Mensah, respectively.

Hearts XI:

30: Richard Attah

2: Fatawu Mohammed (c)

26: Raddy Ovouka

14: Robert Addo

15: Mohammed Alhassan

5: Frederick Ansah Botwey

8: Benjamin Afutu

31: Salifu Ibrahim

13: Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

17: Patrick Razak

18: Daniel Barnie Afryie