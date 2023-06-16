10 minutes ago

The MTN FA Cup is set to be held this weekend as two teams with polar opposite ambitions and division set to jostle for the decorated diadem.

Dreams Football Club and King Faisal Football Club will go head-to-head in this year's final.

In a bid to make the final accessible to more fans, the MTN FA Cup's official Twitter account announced that women and children under the age of 15 will be granted free entry to the match.

For male spectators, a fee of GHS10 will be charged for the popular stand, while those wishing to enjoy the VIP experience will need to pay GHS20.

Excitement is building for what promises to be a remarkable MTN FA Cup final, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early and revel in the celebration of their football passion.

The match will take place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, June 18, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as Dreams FC and King Faisal FC compete for the prestigious MTN FA Cup title, adding another chapter to the rich history of Ghanaian football.