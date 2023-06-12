4 hours ago

The National Food Suppliers Association says it will likely seek legal redress if the government fails to pay the two years arrears owed its members by Friday, June 16.

The association will from Tuesday, June 13, 2023, begin a series of picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company as part of measures to have the arrears paid.

According to the group, all efforts to have the government pay the over GH¢200 million owed its members have proven futile hence the decision to picket at the office of the National Buffer Stock company.

A spokesperson for the association, Kwaku Amedume told Citi News, members will not be moved any longer by empty promises by the government.

Mr. Amedume explained that the money the Buffer Stock Company owes its members has lost value over the period and the only way to get the government to do the right thing is to press legal charges.

“We will be proceeding to court because the money we are taking from the government is without interest and the money has been with the government for two years. So if we must go to court, we will be asking for interest on our money because we are spending so much to get this money. We will be asking for damages and compensations and anything that our lawyers may deem proper.”

Source: citifmonline