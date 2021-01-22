31 minutes ago

Social Commentator and former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club, Isaac Opeele Boateng, better known as Coach Opeele, says he has observed that President Nana Addo has become the favourite of Ghanaian women since he introduced the Free SHS policy.

Explaining why this is so, he told Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “A lot of women voted for Nana Addo because, excuse me to say, a lot of men have become irresponsible when it comes to paying their child’s school fees. Some women may also be widows. Most women pay for their children’s fees themselves so they believe if Nana Addo wins again, it will help them when it comes to the payment of fees. That is what I have seen on the ground. Women wanted to guarantee their children’s future with free SHS”.

He furthered that for the love women showed to President Nana Addo on election day, he [Coach Opeele] is not surprised that the President reciprocated that love by appointing eight women as ministers.

The Akufo-Addo led administration started a free SHS policy across the country. This policy which was started in September 2017 ensures that every child in Ghana who qualifies for and is placed in a public Senior High School for his or her secondary education will have his or her fees absorbed by the government.

Meanwhile, a recent release from the Office of the President indicates that the President will appoint a total of thirty (30) Ministers and sixteen (16) Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of Ministers to forty-six (46). Eight (8) of the number are women-six (6) Ministers and two (2) Regional Ministers.