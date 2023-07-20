3 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal and communication team, Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, has said that the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy by the government is imposing severe hardship on Ghanaians.

This follows the government’s indebtedness to the National Food Suppliers and the suppliers of uniforms to public schools under the Free SHS intervention.

Speaking on the Breakfast Daily Show on Citi TV, Mr. Adawudu said that the policy ought to be reviewed to save the economy from collapse.

“When it comes to the Free SHS, everybody is livid about that. It is bringing untold hardship upon us and this economy. Why is it that the people the government owes, the uniform contractors, cannot even go to court to say that we want our money? Everyone is picketing because citizens are losing faith in our institutions,” he stated.

The NDC has over the years called for a review of the Free SHS policy to make it better, but the governing New Patriotic Party remains adamant.

citifmonline.com