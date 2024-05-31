2 hours ago

Freemasons in Liberia have conferred upon Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the esteemed title of Most Worshipful Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Liberia.

The announcement came during the special Communication of the Grand Lodge of Ghana in Kumasi as conveyed by Most Worshipful Brother Anthony W. Deline, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Liberia.

During the event, Brother Anthony W. Deline expressed, “I have the distinguished honour and pleasure from the oldest Grand Lodge in Africa to confer on you the distinguished title of the Most Worshipful Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of the Republic of Liberia.”

He also extended gratitude, stating, “We have come to congratulate you and to congratulate the Grand Lodge of Ghana. We want to thank you for the hospitality you have given to all of us visiting here today.”

In response, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II graciously accepted the honour and expressed his gratitude to the Liberian delegation.

He dedicated the honour to the Grand Lodge of Ghana, acknowledging the significant role the institution plays in fostering unity and fellowship among Freemasons across the continent.

The ceremony not only symbolises a strengthening of fraternal ties between Freemasons in Liberia and Ghana but also highlights the enduring legacy of Freemasonry in Africa.

As the Most Worshipful Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Liberia, a role he now combines with his current role as Most Worshipful Grand Patron of Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s dedication to the principles of Freemasonry is poised to further enrich the Masonic community in the region.