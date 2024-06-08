6 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has joined calls for the release from police custody of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Awutu Senya East constituency.

In a June 7, 2024, post on social media, the NDC presidential candidate for 2024 mentioned three persons as being directly or remotely connected to the continued detention of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

Mahama mentioned the Inspector-General of Police and the National Security Minister by their names, calling on them to reverse orders for the PC's detention because it was unjustified especially after she had been granted bail.

"There is no justification for the decision by the Inspector General of Police George Dampare, on the orders of the National Security Advisor, Albert Kan Dapaah, to detain a Parliamentary Candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency in Police custody.

"This action, taken on the instructions of the National Security Secretariat, will needlessly raise the political temperature in the country and spark avoidable tension," his post read in part.

At the time of the post, hundreds of NDC supporters had massed up at the Cantonments Police Station where the PC was being held over a gun possession case.

In the case of Hawa Koomson, Mahama intimated that Okunor's travails were to shore up the political chances of Hawa Koomson, the current MP for the Awutu Senya East constituency.

"Clearly, the intention to detain her after she had already been granted bail is an attempt to intimidate the NDC Parliamentary candidate in her quest to unseat the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, in the Awutu Senya East Constituency," his post added.

Read Mahama's full post below:

It is high time the police fulfilled their duty to serve and protect all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations.