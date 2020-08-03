11 minutes ago

Champions Paris Saint-Germain have submitted an opening bid to Championship side Swansea City as they seek to lure Ghanaian international André Ayew back to the French top flight.

According to French portal, Sqenf Foot, PSG are keen on bringing in Ayew for a fee believed to be in the region of 5 million Euros.

The Black Stars captain led the Swans to the Championship playoffs after some stellar performances but their bid to make it back to the Premier League failed after losing to Brentford.

However, his prolific season which saw him record 18 goals with 7 assists in 47 matches for the Swans coupled with his prior knowledge of the French league appears to have grabbed the attention of PSG.

Andre himself has remained coy on where he will be playing football next season despite having a little over a year left on his current contract.

Swansea re-signed Andre Ayew from West Ham for a club record fee of 18 million pounds.