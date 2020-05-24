32 minutes ago

RMC Sport and Manu Lonjon report that Ligue 1 side Rennes are in active negotiations to sign 21-year-old Ghanaian left-footed central defender Mohammed Salisu from Spanish side Real Valladolid.

He has played 28 matches in La Liga so far this season and is a target of incoming Sporting Director Florian Maurice. The Brittany side will have to activate the player’s €12m release clause if they want to sign a man who ticks a lot of the boxes of the profile that they are looking for in this position: left-footer, physically presence and strong mentality.

Although French clubs have activated their summer window plans, Spanish sides haven’t even begun looking at their transfer activity, with La Liga starting up again next month.

Atletico Madrid are also in discussions for the defender. Valladolid would like to wait it out therefore, whilst Rennes would like to accelerate things.

Manu Lonjon reports that Rennes have even agreed provisional terms with the defender, but are still to negotiate the fee.